Jordanian Field Hospital “Gaza 79” begins operations

Jul 25, 2024

 Jordan announced on Wednesday that medical staff and equipment to operate and run the kingdom’s field hospital in the northern Gaza Strip have arrived, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

The teams of the Jordanian Field Hospital “Gaza 79” completed their arrival in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday to fulfill their humanitarian and medical duty of providing assistance and aid to the people and the injured in the Gaza Strip, it said.

The medical teams were accompanied by several trucks carrying medical, therapeutic, and humanitarian aid, and the medical staff began taking the necessary measures to perform their duties and carry out their tasks efficiently, the agency reported.

This is the second field hospital by Jordan in Gaza, while the other is located in the south of the territory. ■

