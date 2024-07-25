Increase in Covid and viral infections in Cyprus

The blistering heat, combined with summer holiday traffic, has seen an increase in Covid-19 cases along with viral diseases in Cyprus, according to local media.

Cases of Covid, gastro-intestinal inflammation, streptococcus, bronchitis and respiratory tract infections among all ages have been recorded over the past fortnight.

With the airports working 24 hours a day with tourist traffic, an increase in Covid was expected. It is understood 50 people are currently in hospital being treated for Covid.

The hot weather and frequent dust storms are partially responsible for an increase in respiratory problems.

Last week a 64-year-old woman died due to heatstroke in Cyprus.