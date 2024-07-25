  • Thu. Jul 25th, 2024

Cyprus emergency services airlift tanker crew member

Famagusta Gazette

Jul 25, 2024

Cypriot emergency services have airlifted a member of a ships crew who fell sick.

The 54-year-old man from the Philippines, a crew member of the Singapore-flagged cargo ship “MAERSK CALABAR”, was brought ashore on Wednesday afternoon.

The ship was sailing South-West of Cyprus.

The patient was safely delivered at 21:28 to Paphos General Hospital for further treatment.

