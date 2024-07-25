21 die in central Morocco amid heatwave

A total of 21 deaths were recorded at the Beni-Mellal Regional Hospital Center in central Morocco over the past 24 hours following the rise in temperatures, said the local Department of Health and Social Protection on Thursday.

Most of the deceased are elderly or suffering from chronic illnesses, it added.

Temperatures across Morocco continue to hit record highs, with some cities reaching as high as nearly 40 Celsius degrees, and heatstroke incidents have increased.

The Moroccan Ministry of Health and Social Protection announced on Thursday a series of urgent measures and arrangements, including implementing a shift duty system, mobilizing health professionals, and preparing necessary medicines and medical supplies.

The ministry also urges citizens to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the heat, stay alert for symptoms of heat-related illnesses, and seek immediate medical attention if needed. ■