1570: Turks begin siege of Nicosia, capital of Cyprus

On this day in 1570, the Turkish commander Lala Mustafa Pasha began the siege of Nicosia.

In fact, the first invasion came on July 1st, 1570, at Larnaca where the Turks were immediately welcomed by the local population, the reason being dissatisfaction with the poor standards of life under Venetian government.

It became immediately clear that there would be no resistance to the Turks in the country, and that defence was practicable only from the fortresses of Nicosia and Famagusta, and possibly from the small garrison in Kyrenia Castle.

After a bloody siege which lasted six weeks, Nicosia was taken, by cutting earth from under the bastions and breaching the walls. Total resistance brought total atrocity.

Twenty thousand people were massacred, shiploads of slaves were removed from the island and a great quantity of loot dispatched to the sultan in Constantinople. Kyrenia, disheartened and without support, surrendered without a fight, to be followed by the remainder of the island with the exception of Famagusta, the greatest defensive system of the great Venetian engineers.

The Turkish commander, Lala Mustapha Pasha, put a strong garrison in Nicosia, and pitched camp to the south of Famagusta.

But as the season was already far advanced, he decided to winter his troops and defer serious operations until the spring, by which time he would have received reinforcements by sea. This aid arrived from Syria in April 1571, and he immediately moved against the city, which was commanded by Marcantonio Bragadino, a Venetian of exceptional heroism and cool decision.

The offensive tactics were similar to those which had been successful in Nicosia, Trenches and traverses were dug, leading to the undermining of the bastions. The Turks had overwhelming numbers of soldiers, and succeeded in placing batteries within close range on a line which ran from the Arsenal to the Land Gate.

The Venetians refused to accept terms… ‘Tell your pasha to continue his enterprise and we will reply with fire, muskets, cannon and swords.’ The siege, a succession of vicious assaults countered by heroic defence, lasted until August 1st, when terms for surrender were agreed.