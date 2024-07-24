Turkish police detain 10 suspects linked to Erdogan coup

The Foreign Secretary, David Cameron meets with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Vahdettin Palace in Istanbul for a bilateral meeting. Picture by Rory Arnold/No10 Downing Street

The Turkish police on Wednesday detained 10 suspects across Türkiye over their alleged links to a network accused of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016.

The chief public prosecutor’s office of western Izmir province issued a detention warrant for 15 suspects who were allegedly members of the Gulen Movement, which the Turkish government accuses of attempting a coup on July 15, 2016.

The police carried out raids in five provinces, and 10 suspects were detained in simultaneous operations. The suspects were military school students who were discharged after the coup attempt, according to the statement.

The evidence included communications through fixed-line contact with payphones, said the prosecutor’s office.

The Turkish government has long accused the Gulen Movement of orchestrating the 2016 coup attempt, which resulted in at least 250 deaths. Following the coup, Ankara launched a widespread crackdown targeting individuals suspected of having ties to the Gulen movement.