Telegraph ponders direct flights to northern Cyprus

Jul 24, 2024 #Cyprus, #Turkey
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Britain’s Daily Telegraph has questioned the possibility of starting direct flights to the occupied territories of Cyprus.

The reference was made in one of the leading articles marking the anniversary of the Turkish invasion.

The Telegraph connected the flight issue with the effort that must be made to return some “normalcy” to the island.

The airport in northern Cyprus currently only serves flights from and to Turkey. Flights to the airport are banned internationally due to the ongoing Cyprus dispute. Non-stop flights only take place from Turkey, and all planes that fly to northern Cyprus from other countries have to stop over in Turkey.

