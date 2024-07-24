Earthquake shakes Indonesia’s Highland Papua

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted off Indonesia’s eastern Highland Papua province on Wednesday morning, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The inland earthquake struck at 07:22 a.m. Jakarta time (0022 GMT), with the epicenter located 96 kilometers northeast of the Mamberamo Tengah regency at a depth of 26 kilometers, according to the agency.

Indonesia, an archipelagic country, lies on a vulnerable quake-hit zone called “the Pacific Ring of Fire,” making the nation prone to earthquakes