Cyprus continues to ship aid to Gaza, via Ashdod

Famagusta Gazette

Jul 24, 2024

The American embassy in Nicosia announced that the multinational effort to urgently transport humanitarian aid to Gaza is continuing from Cyprus.

As stated on X, as part of the ongoing Amalthia initiative of the Cypriot Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the American vessel Trinity sailed on Sunday from Larnaca to the Israeli port of Ashdod.

The ship is carrying aid from World Kitchen, the United Arab Emirates and the Kuwaiti non-governmental organization Al Salam.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Konstantinos Kombos, stated that Cyprus, in close cooperation with all interested parties, continues to contribute to the aid mission to Gaza.

The foreign minister was speaking at the Council of Foreign Affairs of the European Union in Brussels, in a discussion about the situation in the Middle East.

Famagusta Gazette

