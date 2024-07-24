British tabloid reports of ‘tourism panic’ in Cyprus dismissed as ‘out of touch’

A spate of reports in the British media claiming that there is ‘panic’ in the Cyprus holiday sector have been dismissed by tourism professionals on the island.

Representatives of Pasyxe and Hermes Airports have described the British newspaper reports – which appeared in the Daily Express, Daily Mirror and some regional papers – predicting the collapse of Cypriot tourism and ‘panic due to a decrease in arrivals’ as being outdated and out of touch with reality.

The General Manager of Pasyxes, Filokypros Rousounidis, told CyBC that, amid many geopolitical challenges, tourist arrivals are moving slightly above last year’s levels and there is moderate optimism that by the end of the year occupancy levels may be on par with last year’s levels.

He noted, however, that the hotel industry is facing problems with some tourists choosing to stay in unregulated short-term rentals.

The Communications Director of Hermes Airports, Maria Kouroupi, said arrivals at Larnaca and Paphos airports had actually increased by four point five percent compared to last year and that there were promising prospects for the coming months as well.