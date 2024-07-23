  • Tue. Jul 23rd, 2024

Lebanon Live Regional

UNHCR to reduce work in Lebanon due to tight budget

Jul 23, 2024 #Lebanon, #UNHCR

The United Nations Higher Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Monday that it will reduce its workforce in Lebanon by eliminating some jobs due to budget constraints, the Elnashra news website reported.

“These changes will be implemented as of April 2025 as a result of the decrease in funding, which has been affecting the commission’s work since 2016 and is expected to continue at a time when Lebanon’s needs are still high,” said the UNHCR.

The announcement followed an article released by Elnashra earlier in the day stating that the UNHCR last year decided to reduce the number of its employees in Lebanon by 10 percent.

The UNHCR said it only received 24 percent of the total necessary funding by June, noting that UN agencies and NGOs in Lebanon also face funding challenges.

It added that in line with its global mandate, it is committed to supporting host governments in their response to refugee crises. ■

