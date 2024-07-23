  • Tue. Jul 23rd, 2024

Famagusta Gazette

A Mediterranean Perspective

Top Tags
Europe World

Two dead, 12 hurt in balcony collapse in Naples

Avatar

ByFamagusta Gazette

Jul 23, 2024 #Italy, #Naples

Two people have been killed and at least 12 others injured, including two girls in danger, following the collapse of a balcony in southern Italy’s Naples, Italian news agency Ansa said on Tuesday.

The victims are a 29-year-old man, who died on impact, and a 35-year-old woman, who died on arrival at the hospital. According to Ansa, several of the injured are in critical condition, including at least seven children aged between 2 and 8.

The accident occurred Monday evening, according to local news reports.

Avatar

By Famagusta Gazette

You might also like...

Europe Live World
Russia widens its sanctions list, adds 15 more British citizens
Jul 23, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Europe Live World
Malta’s army rescue three sick workers from oil tanker
Jul 23, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Live World
Tech outage continues to wreak havoc on U.S. air travel
Jul 23, 2024 Famagusta Gazette

Explore FG Online

Europe Live World
Greece Live Regional Turkey
Gaza Israel Live Regional
Cyprus Live Regional
Famagusta Gazette