Police in Cyprus go undercover to catch beach thieves

Police in Cyprus are to go undercover on popular beaches to help crack down on an epidemic of beach theft.

As reported in Famagusta Gazette last week, the phenomena – until recently unheard of – has blighted all parts of the island.

As it stands, a total of 57 cases involving the theft from beaches in Cyprus are being investigated by the police.

Police have made 11 arrests since the beginning of the summer.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou said that these cases concern the period from May 1 to July 22, 2024, and most thefts were from bathers in Larnaca.

Specifically, he said that 43 thefts from beaches were recorded in Larnaca and 8 people were arrested.

Furthermore, 6 cases were investigated in Famagusta and 2 persons were arrested, in Limassol 7 cases and a 53-year-old man was arrested, while in Paphos a case was investigated, but no arrests were made.

Andreou said police are now carrying out special operations with undercover officers on beaches, where increased cases of theft have been observed.

Police advise bathers to avoid carrying valuables on beaches, to take only the necessary amount of money, not to leave their property unattended and to cooperate with other bathers to keep an eye on belongings.