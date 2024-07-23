PLO is the sole legitimate representative of Palestinian people, says China

The core outcome of the reconciliation dialogue among Palestinian factions held in Beijing is to specify that the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) is the sole legitimate representative of all the Palestinian people, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at the closing ceremony of the reconciliation dialogue among Palestinian factions. He also witnessed the signing of a declaration on ending division and strengthening unity by 14 Palestinian factions.

HAPPENING NOW: 📸The Israeli army announced that it would “conduct an operation” east of the city of #Khan_Younis , which it had previously declared “safe” in the #Gaza Strip. These latest photos – taken today – show Palestinian families fleeing to areas they consider safe, with… pic.twitter.com/DJBpIh6Nlh — Famagusta Gazette (@FamagustaG) July 23, 2024



Wang noted that the most important consensus reached at this dialogue is to achieve grand reconciliation and unity among the 14 factions, and the core outcome is to make clear that the PLO is the sole legitimate representative of all the Palestinian people.

The most significant highlight is the agreement to form an interim national reconciliation government focused on the post-war governance of Gaza, and the strongest call is for the creation of a truly independent Palestinian state in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions, Wang said.

“The key to the internal reconciliation process of the Palestinian factions is to maintain firm confidence, grasp the direction and proceed step by step,” Wang added.

Reconciliation is an internal affair of all Palestinian factions, and cannot be achieved without the support of the international community. On the road to promoting reconciliation, China shares the same direction and goals as the vast majority of Arab and Islamic countries, Wang said. ■