Malta’s army rescue three sick workers from oil tanker

ByFamagusta Gazette

Jul 23, 2024
The Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) on Monday night rescued three workers on an oil tanker passing through Maltese territorial waters.

The army said in a statement on Tuesday that the rescue operation was carried out after the workers lost consciousness aboard the oil tanker which was carrying crude oil and passing through Maltese territorial waters. It said its Rescue Coordination Centre was notified of the situation.

It coordinated the rescue of the three crew members from onboard the 239-meter crude oil tanker who required medical assistance after having fallen unconscious due to being stuck in a hydrocarbon tank.

An AFM helicopter was deployed to the area, with an AFM medical officer on board to provide first aid. The three crewmen were airlifted to Malta and handed over to medical staff for hospital treatment. ■

