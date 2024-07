Monday marked the fifteenth consecutive day of very high temperatures in Greece, with the hottest areas being Thessaly, central and eastern Sterea and the southeastern Peloponnese.

The highest temperature was recorded in Stylida Fthiotida (41.9 °C) followed by Thebes (41.6 °C) and Psachna Evia (41.2 °C).

According to the data of the National Observatory of Athens, the temperature exceeded 37 °C in 189 of the 513 currently active stations.