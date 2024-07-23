  • Tue. Jul 23rd, 2024

Cyprus Rocks returns to Protaras this October

Jul 23, 2024

For fans of AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, Metallica, Foo Fighters, Thin Lizzy, Van Halen, Scorpions, Kiss, the Beatles, Small Faces, Deep Purple and Rainbow are in for a real treat as the Cyprus Rocks ‘24 Classic Rock Festival returns to Protaras this October.

Cyprus Rocks is showcasing some of the UK’s finest tribute bands to the biggest names in classic rock between 2-9 October.

Event organisers, ‘Iron Stallion Promotions,’ say they want to to create the “ultimate rock holiday in the sun” combining everything music fans want from a relaxing week in the sun, sea and sand, with a fantastic programme of live music and activities, ‘for an event on the island like no other’.

 

