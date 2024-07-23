Cyprus ends three decade campaign to retrieve stolen antiquities

Cyprus’ Ministry of Culture on Monday inaugurated an exhibition of recovered stolen artefacts, marking the end of a 27-year campaign to repatriate thousands of ecclesiastical objects and antiquities.

“Today, we close a long and painful chapter, an effort that reflects our commitment to preserve our cultural heritage,” said Giorgos Georgiou, director of the Department of Antiquities, at the inauguration ceremony.

The exhibition includes 60 items which were the last of a batch of 318 artifacts confiscated during a raid by German authorities in Munich in 1997.

The raid signaled the start of an arduous campaign to repatriate stolen cultural items.