Two climbers found dead on Turkey’s Mount Ararat, both froze

Jul 22, 2024 #Climbing, #Mount Ararat, #Turkey
Mount Ararat and the Yerevan skyline in spring

Two climbers, including a woman, who had gone missing on Mount Ararat in eastern Türkiye were found dead near the summit on Monday, local media reported.

According to Demiroren News Agency, a group of climbers from various cities across Türkiye successfully ascended the 5,137-meter summit of Mount Ararat, located in the Dogubeyazit district of Agri province on Saturday.

During the descent, the group became stranded at a high altitude near the summit due to fog and a snowstorm, while the two climbers, Dilek Gokbulak and Muhammed Halim Dalgin, went missing, the agency said.

Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, National Medical Rescue teams and gendarmerie units launched unmanned aerial vehicle-supported search and rescue operations in the region.

The climbers’ bodies were discovered frozen on the northern route known as the “glacier plateau” at an altitude of 4,800 meters, Demiroren said.

Efforts to recover the bodies have been initiated by rescue teams, it added.

