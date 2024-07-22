Syria – Russia ties reach ‘a new level of strategic cooperation’

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad on Sunday said Syrian-Russian relations have transcended traditional friendship and moved toward a new level of strategic cooperation.

He made the remarks while addressing a cultural event at the Al-Assad House for Culture and Arts in Damascus, marking the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Syria and Russia.

“The long-standing Syrian-Russian relations have witnessed significant developments and important changes throughout history, allowing Damascus and Moscow to surpass conventional friendship and lay the groundwork for new levels of strategic collaboration,” Mekdad said.

He stated that Syria is proud and honored to “achieve shared victories with Russia across various fields” and looked forward to seeing the triumph of a model based on dialogue, respect for others, and the interests of peoples.

Russian Ambassador to Damascus Alexander Yefimov echoed these sentiments, affirming the resilience of Syrian-Russian relations.

“The Syrian-Russian relations have overcome all difficulties, and Russia is always ready to provide support to Syria at all times,” Yefimov said.