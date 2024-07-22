  • Mon. Jul 22nd, 2024

Famagusta Gazette

Famagusta Gazette

Top Tags
Israel Live Regional

NBA player Chris Silva joins Israeli Super League club Bnei Herzliya

Avatar

ByFamagusta Gazette

Jul 22, 2024 #Basketball, #Bnei Herzliya, #Chris Silva, #Israel, #NBA, #Sport

Israeli Super League club Bnei Herzliya announced on Sunday the signing of former NBA player Chris Silva to a one-season contract.

The 27-year-old Gabonese center played college basketball in South Carolina, and between 2019 and 2023 played 70 NBA games, 64 of them with the Miami Heat.

His NBA average stood at 2.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game.

In recent months he has played for the Piratas de Quebradillas and Mets de Guaynabo of Peurto Rico’s Baloncesto Superior Nacional league.

“Chris is a major signing for us,” said Herzliya head coach Yehu Orland. “He plays strong on both sides of the court and brings many qualities to help the team.”

Avatar

By Famagusta Gazette

You might also like...

Europe Germany Live me World
Street robberies and muggings increase in Germany
Jul 22, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Faisal Mekdad Lebanon Live Regional Russia Syria
Syria – Russia ties reach ‘a new level of strategic cooperation’
Jul 22, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Cyprus Live
Cyprus: Paphos police book 172 drivers for offences in just 3 days
Jul 22, 2024 Famagusta Gazette

Explore FG Online

Europe Germany Live me World
Faisal Mekdad Lebanon Live Regional Russia Syria
Cyprus Live
Israel Lebanon Live Regional
Famagusta Gazette