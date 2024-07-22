  • Mon. Jul 22nd, 2024

Mitsotakis visit to Cyprus not only symbolic but substantial

Jul 22, 2024 #Cyprus, #Greece, #Turkey

The recent visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Cyprus was not only symbolic but also substantial.

Cyprus Presidency, posting on X, highlighted the significance of the visit in terms of the strong relationship, sincerity, and mutual respect between Greece and Cyprus, emphasizing the historical importance of the event.

‘Yesterday’s historic visit by the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the first Greek Prime Minister to attend the anniversary events to condemn the coup and the Turkish invasion, was not only of symbolic importance but more one of substance’.

Mitsotakis visited the island on Saturday and participated in an event at the presidential palace to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the invasion.

