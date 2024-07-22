Cyprus: Temperatures above average of 38 degrees will persist until mid-August

Swimmers cool off in Paphos, Cyprus (Famagusta Gazette)

Cyprus announced a new heatstroke death and several additional cases on Monday as the eastern Mediterranean island continues to endure a prolonged heatwave.

According to a state health services spokesman, a 67-year-old woman died from heatstroke at a state hospital in Nicosia on Sunday afternoon. Three other women, aged 25 to 80, are currently being treated at the same hospital.

The increase in heat exhaustion cases is raising concern about the impact on children and young individuals. “The situation has worsened in recent days due to the persisting heatwave,” the spokesman said, adding that it is particularly worrying that younger individuals are among the victims.

Last week, medical authorities urgently transferred a young commando conscript to a hospital in France after he collapsed during military training. Another commando conscript is being treated in Cyprus for similar symptoms.

Cypriot medical authorities announced their first heatstroke fatality on June 14, following the death of an elderly woman. Cyprus’s meteorological service noted that June was the hottest month on record, with temperatures reaching 44 degrees Celsius. Daily warnings have been issued for several days, as temperatures remain around 42 degrees Celsius.

The service forecasts that high temperatures above the normal average of 38 degrees Celsius will persist until mid-August.

The current heatwave is also affecting several central and eastern European countries and the broader eastern Mediterranean region.